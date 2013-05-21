Symphony No. 4
The Unabashed Melodies of Brahms
Brahms may not have been the most enterprising of composers. The first of his four symphonies was 20 years in the making, a gestation period culminating in an initial performance in 1876 when the composer was 44 years more
May 21, 2013 7:21 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Edo Factor
The “Edo factor” was in full gear at the All-Beethoven Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening. With music director Edo de Waart as conductor, the MSO is a disciplined, efficient entity. There were no guest artists in ... more
Feb 5, 2013 10:41 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Virtuoso Performances of Sibelius, Tchaikovsky at MSO
When Jean Sibelius was in his mid-teens, he was studying hard to become a famous concert violinist. Indeed, he did become a fine musician, but fate had other plans and Sibelius soon found himself drawn toward composition instead of performa... more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music