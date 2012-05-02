RSS

Symphony No. 6

Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Festival City Symphony returns to the Pabst Theater for another program of classical Fantasia ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

