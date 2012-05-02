Symphony No. 6
Sophisticated MSO Readies for Carnegie Hall
Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond's Rich Sounds at MSO
The music of Russian composer Alexander Glazunov (1865-1936) is not much encountered these days. His deceptively difficult violin concerto, heard last weekend at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has a few prominent recordings... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
The MSO's 'Symphonic Masters'
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's next concert, “Symphonic Masters,” will kick off with Symphony No. 26 in D minor, written in 1768 by the incredibly prolific Franz Joseph Haydn. For this symphony, known as the “Lamentatione” more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Wisconsin Men's Basketball: Better than you think they are
So I was doing my morning sports recap over at <a href="http://deadspin.com/">Deadspin</a> and came across <a href="http://deadspin.com/368474/ncaa-pants-party-wisconsin-vs-cal-state-fullerton">their preview</a> of Wisconsin's first round match th.. more
Mar 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Festival City Symphony
The Festival City Symphony returns to the Pabst Theater for another program of classical Fantasia ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee