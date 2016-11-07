Symphony Orchestra
Ready to Vote?
It’s here—Tuesday, Nov. 8,is Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to myvote.wi.gov to locate your pollingplace and check your voter registration. To cast a ballot, you will need anacceptable photo ID. To learn more about IDs, g.. more
Nov 7, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Swinging in Shorewood
The Shorewood High School Orchestra, swinging since 1925, has blown up to amazing proportions. Today, roughly 25% of all students in the district play an instrument. The roster includes 520 musicians (grades more
Mar 8, 2013 2:32 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Leonard Bearstein & his Symphony Orchestra
Leonard Bearstein and his Symphony Orchestra will bring family fun to The Shops of Grand Avenue again this year (from Nov. 22, 2010 - Dec. 31, 2010). Musical Holiday favorites coupled with Leonard's charming wit will ring through The ,Holi... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Impressions of MIRANDOLINA
The stage is filled with sheets hanging from lines. There are a few doors, windowsills and pieces of furniture. Just enough there to suggest something like a domestic setting. Actually it is a hotel. An Inn in Florence, Italy run by a Carlo Goldo.. more
Feb 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Searching for Soccer Moms
The Boulevard Theatre recently announced open auditions for its late February comedy. Originally, the Boulevard had intended on doing Shakespeare’s As You Like It, but various concerns switched the Boulevard’s plans to something more modern with .. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Dead to Play Chicago
It isn't too much of a surprise, given that three of the four reunited this fall to play a concert for Barack Obama, but the surviving members of the Dead are giving it another go, launching a 19-date tour this spring that stops in Chicago on Marc.. more
Jan 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nov. 13 - Nov. 19
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Appaloosa
The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horsemen hurrying over the crest of a dun colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of t.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oh Corey
It's late, I've been all over town looking for Packers gear and I have a long 2 days to come, but I was just reading over at Brewer Fan and poster cracklins has coined the best term for Corey Hart's at bats:premature e-bat-ulationClassic.Also, whi.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
From Bach to Rock
In1969, the band Deep Purple made history by performing Jon Lord’s Con A Different Sea ,Local Music more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Local Music
From Germany to Russia
Munich-born guest conductor Jun Markl oversees the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s l From Germany to Russia ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Springtime Classics
Describinga piece of music that combines Russian folk music and Asian-inflected th In the Steppes of Central Asia ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Baroque Masterpiece
TheMass in B minor by Johann Sebastian Bach is one of the marvels of musicalaccomplishments. Its composer seemed to believe that God is, among otherattributes, the u,Classical Music/Dance more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Electrified Presence
Therearen’t many real stars among instrumentalists in classical music today. Cellis Don Quixote ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
City Lights
One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Randy Newman's Final MSO Performance
After a career’s worth of notable hits and memorable tunes, piano man Randy Newman Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Veterans' Artwork at the Milwaukee Art Museum
The Wisconsin Warrior Summit launched today, but also “Art, War and the Veteran,” artwork by veterans about their experiences during wartime. It runs through Nov. 12, so check it out. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose