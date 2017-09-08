Synth Pop
Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more
Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Premiere Their Glamorously Gothy "Whatever" Video
It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more
May 17, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
NO/NO Sustain The Wonder on ‘Sound and Light’
And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more
May 31, 2016 6:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Xposed 4Heads Look Back on ’80s Synth-Pop
Decades after their prankish beginnings, Xposed 4Heads haven’t lost their sense of humor. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:35 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Waste an Afternoon with Bleach Athletixx's Debut Single, 'California Future'
It’sbeen two and a half years since Max Holiday released his self-titled EP asYoung Holidays, a swift, four-song shot of jittery guitar-pop that seemed likethe type of thing he’d probably follow up in a couple of months, not a coupleof years. .. more
Mar 16, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Stream Canopies' Majestic Debut Album "Maximize Your Faith"
Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Canopies Ready Debut LP; Release First Single, "The Plunderers and The Pillagers"
Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more
Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Erasure @ The Pabst Theater
Even if songwriter Vince Clarke had never formed Erasure, he’d still have left an indelible impression on the budding sound of synth-pop, having been a founding member of Depeche Mode, penning ge,Concert Reviews more
Oct 6, 2014 11:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Future Islands Find Their Audience
On March 3, Future Islands performed the song “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” It was standard operating procedure in music biz more
Aug 5, 2014 10:53 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature 1 Comments
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"
If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more
Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Gleefully Consistent World of Matt and Kim
Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more
Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Rio Turbo w/ Alex Body and Goldendust @ Quarter’s Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
It’s become an integral, familiar part of the culture, of course, but when you step back, it’s still amazing to consider the ways that advancements in technology have transformed music in the l,Concert Reviews more
May 13, 2013 9:46 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Informed, Thorough Analysis of ‘The Songs of Bob Dylan’
In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Etiquette
In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages , a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee