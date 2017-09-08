RSS

Synth Pop

ggoolldd.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more

Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM On Music

It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more

May 17, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

twim_drdog.jpg.jpe

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

nono.jpg.jpe

NO/NO

And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more

May 31, 2016 6:05 PM On Music

localmusic_xposed4heads.jpg.jpe

Decades after their prankish beginnings, Xposed 4Heads haven’t lost their sense of humor. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:35 PM Local Music

onmusic_bleachathletixx.jpg.jpe

It’sbeen two and a half years since Max Holiday released his self-titled EP asYoung Holidays, a swift, four-song shot of jittery guitar-pop that seemed likethe type of thing he’d probably follow up in a couple of months, not a coupleof years. .. more

Mar 16, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

localmusic_nono.jpg.jpe

They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Local Music 1 Comments

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

canopies.jpg.jpe

Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February .. more

Oct 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

141005_erasure_lo-53.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

Even if songwriter Vince Clarke had never formed Erasure, he’d still have left an indelible impression on the budding sound of synth-pop, having been a founding member of Depeche Mode, penning ge,Concert Reviews more

Oct 6, 2014 11:07 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_futureislands.jpg.jpe

On March 3, Future Islands performed the song “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” It was standard operating procedure in music biz more

Aug 5, 2014 10:53 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

ggoolldd standards.jpg.jpe

Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more

Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

canopies miss you now.jpg.jpe

If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instrume.. more

Feb 18, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

mattkim.jpg.jpe

Matt Johnson has never had milk in his cereal.“I’m not vegan or lactose intolerant or anything, and cereal is pretty much my more

Jun 25, 2013 11:43 PM Music Feature

rio turbo.jpg.jpe

It’s become an integral, familiar part of the culture, of course, but when you step back, it’s still amazing to consider the ways that advancements in technology have transformed music in the l,Concert Reviews more

May 13, 2013 9:46 AM Concert Reviews

teegansara.jpg.jpe

There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more

Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Music Feature

Although the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been praised for its cost-effective operations, it’s facing a life-or-death struggle for survival. Ridership and routes have been slashed at the same time that fares have increased and... more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage13648.jpe

In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Books

How bad was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget?This bad:“While the county was negotiating a tentative agreement with the union [AFSCME District Council 48], it was simultaneously, and on a parallel track, developing a bu more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage11383.jpe

In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages , a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

