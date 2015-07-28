RSS
Synth
(ORB) Score a Synthy Prog Opus on ‘Inside Voices’
Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stacian w/ Gel Set, Magic Key and Storm Chaser @ Cactus Club
To whatever extent there actually is a rivalry between Milwaukee and Chicago, it rarely appears to intrude on the world of DIY music, where kindred spirits from either city routinely come together,Concert Reviews more
Aug 14, 2014 11:36 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Gary Numan @ Turner Hall Ballroom
While his lengthy career has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, largely thanks to personal problems and shifting commercial trends, Gary Numan remains a revered, iconic figure for fans o,Concert Reviews more
Apr 2, 2014 11:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
