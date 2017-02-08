RSS

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM Books

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker showed his lack of diplomatic skills and knowledge of international affairs when saying that he’d potentially put boots on the ground in Syria. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:47 PM Expresso 4 Comments

For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more

Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM News Features

A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more

Sep 8, 2013 11:51 PM News Features

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 5 Comments

