Syria
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
Unfortunately, Walker Has Much To Learn About Foreign Policy
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker showed his lack of diplomatic skills and knowledge of international affairs when saying that he’d potentially put boots on the ground in Syria. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Striking Syria: Is Obama Too Much Like Bush—Or Not Enough?
For a president who distinguished himself from his predecessor by promising to extricate the United States from Iraq and Afghanistan, Barack Obama suddenly appears determined to maroon more
Sep 15, 2013 1:51 PM Joe Conason News Features
What Happened to the Anti-War Movement?
A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more
Sep 8, 2013 11:51 PM David Sirota News Features
The Value of Silence
Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more
Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM David Sirota News Features
House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a Lost Middle East (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Anthony Shadid
Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Most Important Stories Not Reported in the Corporate Media
If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE 5 Comments