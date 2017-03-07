T-Bone Burnett
Zucchero: Black Cat (Wrasse Records)
With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
The Secret Sisters w/ Doghouse Flowers @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Early in their first headlining date in Milwaukee, The Secret Sisters hit their Tuesday night Turner Hall Ballroom audience with an example of that rarest of country music song forms nowadays: a mu,Concert Reviews more
Sep 3, 2014 10:38 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: May 8-14
Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more
May 7, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Inside Llewyn Davis
Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more
Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Crazy Heart
The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more
Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers lose to Cubs
Today's game was an exercise in frustration, but as Mealoaf puts it: more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BoDeans
It could be argued that the BoDeans havereached their greatest recording potential on the Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The BoDeans
Although it’s unlikely Fox will license another BoDeans for a hit program, the homet Still ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee