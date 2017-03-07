RSS

T-Bone Burnett

zucchero.jpg.jpe

With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

the secret sisters turner hall ballroom.jpg.jpe

Early in their first headlining date in Milwaukee, The Secret Sisters hit their Tuesday night Turner Hall Ballroom audience with an example of that rarest of country music song forms nowadays: a mu,Concert Reviews more

Sep 3, 2014 10:38 AM Concert Reviews

jeffbridges.jpg.jpe

Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more

Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Music Feature

againstme.jpg.jpe

Against Me, Robert Randolph, Space Raft and more! more

May 7, 2014 7:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

film.jpg.jpe

Folksinger Llewyn Davis leans into the dim spotlight shining down onto the stage, playing guitar with homespun eloquence, eyes closed as he sings a ballad that was old before he was born. Llewyn (Oscar Isaac), a modestly popular performer i... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:29 PM Film Reviews

blogimage17998.jpe

If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more

Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

One of the most prolific and prosperous artists of the twentieth century, surrealist paint Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Today's game was an exercise in frustration, but as Mealoaf puts it: more

Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

It could be argued that the BoDeans havereached their greatest recording potential on the Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more

Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage887.jpe

Although it’s unlikely Fox will license another BoDeans for a hit program, the homet Still ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES