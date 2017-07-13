T-Pain
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
T-Pain Drew an Alarmingly Packed Crowd at Summerfest's Uline Warehouse
Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned. more
Jul 6, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Preview: July 5, 2017
Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners
With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more
Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 20-26
GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more
Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Marwencol
Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers On Deck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
De Waart Leads Giants of German Romanticism
By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
2000 Years of Christianity in 6 Hours
The rise of a small, persecuted sect into a dominant force of world history, if not the single most important movement in human thought and feeling, is a large topic even for a six-hour documentary. The A&E Channel’s “Christianity: The First Two.. more
Mar 7, 2010 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Superbowl XLIV Music and Halftime Thread
The Super Bowl packs a month's worth of pop culture into a loaded four-hour broadcast, so it's a little bit difficult to keep track of all its big music moments, but here's what jumped out at me the most: * The Who's halftime show was a disast.. more
Feb 8, 2010 3:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will 2009 Have a Song of the Summer?
Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Best of the Billboard Hot 100
Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more
Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lil Wayne and T-Pain @ The United Center, Chicago
Nice to see that Lil Wayne invested some of his Tha Carter III profits into his live show. Tha Carter III ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
A friend of a friend
The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Laborfest and Barack Obama
As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Croaking Canaries
When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
T-Pain @ The Rave
Rapper/crooner T-Pain warned the audience that hisperformance at The Rave would be more t Epiphany ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Yolanda White Concert Reviews 1 Comments
T-Pain
Robo-voiced rapper/crooner T-Pain guested on so many singles last year that he gave Timba TheFirst ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee