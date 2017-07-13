RSS

T-Pain

summer.jpg.jpe

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

t-pain.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned. more

Jul 6, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

twimtpain.jpg.jpe

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

tompetty.jpg.jpe

Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:02 AM Summerfest Guide

With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more

Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM On Music

twim_gwar.jpg.jpe

GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more

Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13727.jpe

Director Jeff Malmberg’s first documentary, Marwencol , charts the unusual self-therapy methods of Mark Hogancamp, an artist beaten nearly to death in 2000. As he rehabilitates, Hogancamp builds in his backyard an elaborate small-scale more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13707.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13578.jpe

By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

The rise of a small, persecuted sect into a dominant force of world history, if not the single most important movement in human thought and feeling, is a large topic even for a six-hour documentary. The A&E Channel’s “Christianity: The First Two.. more

Mar 7, 2010 1:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4879.jpe

The Super Bowl packs a month's worth of pop culture into a loaded four-hour broadcast, so it's a little bit difficult to keep track of all its big music moments, but here's what jumped out at me the most: * The Who's halftime show was a disast.. more

Feb 8, 2010 3:55 AM On Music

blogimage3483.jpe

Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more

Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3259.jpe

Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Nice to see that Lil Wayne invested some of his Tha Carter III profits into his live show. Tha Carter III ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3483.jpe

As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage1780.jpe

Rapper/crooner T-Pain warned the audience that hisperformance at The Rave would be more t Epiphany ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage1696.jpe

Robo-voiced rapper/crooner T-Pain guested on so many singles last year that he gave Timba TheFirst ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES