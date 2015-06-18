T-Rex
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Walking with Dinosaurs - The Live Experience
Dude, I am totally going to this. I heard it is supposed to be ridiculous!!See you at the Bradley Center. more
Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Texar
Hot Cakes Gallery, 7 p.m. TEXAR is the latest project from Afghan Whigs&rsquo How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments