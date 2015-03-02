T. Stacy Hicks
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Boulevard Theatre and Plymouth Chorale in ‘A Concert of Note’
the world premiere of Neil’s Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hilarious Whodunnit and ‘Dirty Shorts’
This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal. more
Dec 16, 2014 10:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Calculations of Emotion with Uprooted
For one week only, Uprooted Theatre is staging a heartbreakingly well-rendered premiere of Reginald Edmund’s Southbridge. The show is directed by Marti Gobel. There are only two more performances of the show, but it’s well worth making last min.. more
Mar 17, 2012 11:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Champagne With Uprooted and MGAC at 10th Street
Â Â Neil Havenâs work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Havenâs work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wi.. more
Apr 26, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Laughing While They Talk of Murder
There’s a distinctly different feel to each theatre. In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre has been the home to productions staged by a number of different companies in the past several months. Sitting down to opening night of In Tandem’s Art of Murde.. more
Oct 23, 2010 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marilyn Annin’s Captivating ‘Materials Reconfigured’ at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts
Annin’s life-size sculptures conceptualize spiritualcreatures void of their physica AthenaRevealed ,Art more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 7:05 p.m. Expect plenty of heated discussion among fans about the relative merits of Miller versus Coors.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
FAQs, Part 1: Female Ejaculation
I make time for anonymous questions at most of the sexuality education programs that I do, How can a girl "squirt" during an orgasm? Is every woman able to squirt? What is ,SEXPress more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments