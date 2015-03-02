RSS

T. Stacy Hicks

theatre_comebackintandem_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22.

Mar 2, 2015

the world premiere of Neil's Dirty Shorts, six sketches featuring the same crack cast of actors and covering everything from cannibalism to time travel.

Dec 16, 2014

theatrereview_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

This holiday season, Umbrella Group presents Who Killed Santa?—an hilarious whodunit with arm-and-rod puppets, now in its sixth reprisal.

Dec 16, 2014

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ...

May 9, 2012

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who...

May 2, 2012

 For one week only, Uprooted Theatre is staging a heartbreakingly well-rendered premiere of Reginald Edmund's Southbridge. The show is directed by Marti Gobel. There are only two more performances of the show, but it's well worth making last min..

Mar 17, 2012

A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d..

Feb 21, 2012

Neil Haven's work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Haven's work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wi..

Apr 26, 2011

There's a distinctly different feel to each theatre. In Tandem's 10th Street Theatre has been the home to productions staged by a number of different companies in the past several months. Sitting down to opening night of In Tandem's Art of Murde..

Oct 23, 2010

Annin's life-size sculptures conceptualize spiritual creatures void of their physica AthenaRevealed

Sep 21, 2009

blogimage7959.jpe

Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America's leading mural painters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past

Sep 14, 2009

blogimage6826.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 7:05 p.m. Expect plenty of heated discussion among fans about the relative merits of Miller versus Coors.

Jun 9, 2009

I make time for anonymous questions at most of the sexuality education programs that I do, How can a girl "squirt" during an orgasm? Is every woman able to squirt? What is

Mar 26, 2009

