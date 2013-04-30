RSS

T.I.

bigboi.jpg.jpe

Fans longing for an Outkast reunion should imagine how Big Boi feels. The rapper has made no secret of his desire to see his pioneering Atlanta hip-hop duo end its indefinite hiatus, but his estranged collaborator André more

Apr 30, 2013 9:56 PM Music Feature

blogimage6153.jpe

Redman leaves his well-mined comfort zone on his new album Reggie, toning down his rowdier impulses to make a grab for a broader, commercial audience. That's the pitch at least; in execution, Reggie isn't all that different from the typical excita.. more

Dec 7, 2010 8:01 PM On Music

blogimage6153.jpe

With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire, only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa’s three-hour drama In Vanda’s Room paints a realist p,Today in Milw more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2169.jpe

1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more

Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1828.jpe

Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music .. more

Oct 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2169.jpe

Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1828.jpe

 HollyhockHouse, a residence in Los Angelesthat Frank Lloyd Wright designed for oil Who Killed the Electric Car? ,Art more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES