T.I.M. The Improvised Musical
T.I.M. to Take a Tumble Through the Cycle
I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there ar.. more
Feb 13, 2015 3:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ninja Woman Triumphs in Action Musical
T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more
Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater