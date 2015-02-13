RSS

T.I.M. The Improvised Musical

I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there ar.. more

Feb 13, 2015 3:13 PM Theater

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical continued its monthly journey in March into long-form musical improv. The title drawn from audience suggestions this month was Book of Ninjas more

Mar 24, 2014 6:14 PM Theater

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

