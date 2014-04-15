T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical
Paint the Town Red with Ruthie
A great big smooch on the pooch to everyone who offered kind words about my debut in Shepherd Express. I’m glad you like “Hear Me Out,” and I’ll do my best not to let you down. Thanks! more
Apr 15, 2014 1:09 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Serious Musical Puppet Comedy
Robby McGhee has been very, very busy. A regular comedic performer with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical), McGhee has also busied himself with a variety of other comic projects as well as a trip to New York with The more
Jul 31, 2013 1:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more
May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater