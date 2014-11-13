RSS

T.I.M.

improv_class.jpg.jpe

Ilove the local theater community. It’s probably been a while since I’ve comeright out and said as much. Here’s another reason why: Someone is hosting aworkshop for “Intro to Musical Improv and Using Film & Theatre Genres inImprov.” To thos.. more

Nov 13, 2014 8:49 AM Theater

tim improvised musical.jpg.jpe

T.I.M.(The Improvised Musical) celebrates its three year anniversary this month. In local theater years that’s like . . . 30years or something like that. The popular long-form musical improv show iseasily one of the most impressive extemporaneo.. more

Jul 13, 2014 6:53 AM Theater

tim.jpg.jpe

Thereare all kinds of reasons why things seem a bit confusing these days. Theweather can’t seem to decide what season it is. The summer movie season startedin April this year. People are doing unspeakable things in the name of thefictional. An.. more

Jun 19, 2014 11:23 AM Theater

blogimage10925.jpe

The North Carolina punk band Antiseen’s biggest claim to fame might be backing transgressive icon G.G. Allin on his famed Murder Junkies album, but the group’s roots in the American punk scene date back to 1983, well before that 1991 more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage10466.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at a 5 p.m. game at the Bradley Center that will offer free Admirals boxers to the first 3,000 fans, and the opportunity for fans to hit the ice afterward for open-rink skatin... more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10383.jpe

With hopes of making the playoffs for the second year in the row dashed, the Milwaukee Brewers finished their 2009 season with a disappointing 80-82 record, but a beefed up starting pitching lineup has given the team more than enough more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES