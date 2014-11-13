T.I.M.
Jacob D. Bach Improv Workshop Next Week
Ilove the local theater community. It’s probably been a while since I’ve comeright out and said as much. Here’s another reason why: Someone is hosting aworkshop for “Intro to Musical Improv and Using Film & Theatre Genres inImprov.” To thos.. more
Nov 13, 2014 8:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Years and a Farewell for T.I.M.
T.I.M.(The Improvised Musical) celebrates its three year anniversary this month. In local theater years that’s like . . . 30years or something like that. The popular long-form musical improv show iseasily one of the most impressive extemporaneo.. more
Jul 13, 2014 6:53 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
TIM Comes Fourth
Thereare all kinds of reasons why things seem a bit confusing these days. Theweather can’t seem to decide what season it is. The summer movie season startedin April this year. People are doing unspeakable things in the name of thefictional. An.. more
Jun 19, 2014 11:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Antiseen w/ Joe Buck and The Goddamn Gallows
The North Carolina punk band Antiseen’s biggest claim to fame might be backing transgressive icon G.G. Allin on his famed Murder Junkies album, but the group’s roots in the American punk scene date back to 1983, well before that 1991 more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Admirals vs. Griffins
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at a 5 p.m. game at the Bradley Center that will offer free Admirals boxers to the first 3,000 fans, and the opportunity for fans to hit the ice afterward for open-rink skatin... more
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers Opening Day
With hopes of making the playoffs for the second year in the row dashed, the Milwaukee Brewers finished their 2009 season with a disappointing 80-82 record, but a beefed up starting pitching lineup has given the team more than enough more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee