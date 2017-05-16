RSS

T.L. Solien

artreview_toryfolliard_a.jpg.jpe

Review of two complimentary exhibits, by T. L. Solien and Erika Nordqvist, at Tory Folliard Gallery more

May 16, 2017 3:51 PM Visual Arts

With Print: MKE 2013 coming to Milwaukee this week, numerouslocal galleries bring exceptional print shows to the city.  At Tory Folliard Gallery, theexhibition “Contemporary Prints” features a wide variety of print images thatillustrate the .. more

Mar 18, 2013 12:53 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9115.jpe

The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whooping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. Since it’s Dece,Today more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES