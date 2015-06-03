Tabal Chocolate
Top Five Businesses to Support During Milwaukee Small Business Week
One of the best ways to give back to the Milwaukee community is by supporting its amazing small businesses. During Milwaukee Small Business Week (June 1-5), I invite you to get to know the small businesses in your area—meet the owners, ask them th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 6:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Chocolate Made in Milwaukee
To self-professed lifelong chocolate lover Dan Bieser, chocolate making is more than a process; it’s a passion. Since founding Tabal Chocolate two years ago, Bieser has continued to develop recipes and hone his chocolate-making techniques f... more
Jul 7, 2014 12:01 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Racine Art Museum, Matt Eskuche Take In the Trash
One art space in the metro area that is often overlooked is the department store window gallery at the Racine Art Museum (441 Main St.). The windows from the original downtown retail space remained even after the building was renovated to c... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts