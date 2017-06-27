RSS
Tahrir Square
Protecting Pharaoh's Treasures: My Life in Egyptology (American University in Cairo Press), by Wafaa El Saddik
In Protecting Pharaoh’s Treasures: My Life in Egyptology, Egyptologist Wafaa El Saddik recalls her battle to preserve ancient artifacts against thieves and corrupt officials. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Books
Egyptian Blogger and Activist Wael Abbas to Speak at UWM Tonight
This week will be a fateful one for Egypt. Its firstpost-revolution president, Mohamed Morsi, just granted himself sweeping powers.Many in the judiciary have pushed back. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square.And now Morsi is rushing through a v.. more
Nov 29, 2012 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Women’s
SHOP 1918 E. Capitol Drive 414-962-4030 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
