RSS

Taj Mahal

alchemist.jpg.jpe

TheAlchemist Theatre is playing host toone of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season withits New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March.. more

Jul 25, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

dxc__ty3591462.jpg.jpe

Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more

Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM Album Reviews

taj.jpg.jpe

Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES