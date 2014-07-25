Taj Mahal
The Alchemist Is Looking for Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and Others
TheAlchemist Theatre is playing host toone of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season withits New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March.. more
Jul 25, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal’s self-titled debut solo album (1967) was a rough-sawn blues-rock affair. Afterward, he moved back in time for Delta blues and antique folk songs, sideways into calypso and reggae and forward toward easy-going soul and more
Jan 24, 2013 12:59 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Taj Mahal
Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews