RSS

Take Shelter

 Mud is alittle bit Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—a boy’s tale on a Southern river, a storyof boys finding their way amidst the mysterious world of adults. Theprotagonists are a pair of 14-year-olds, the sensitive Ellis (Tye Sheridan).. more

Aug 5, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

mud.jpg.jpe

After directing Take Shelter, an intriguing “Twilight Zone”-style tale of madness and apocalypse in America’s heartland, Jeff Nichols moves south to Arkansas for a strong follow-up, Mud. His protagonists are a pair of more

May 14, 2013 4:13 PM Film Reviews

blogimage17266.jpe

It's frustrating. Film critics in Milwaukee can never be sure their top-of-the-year list will stand because... more

Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage16527.jpe

No one else notices the thunderclap from the cloudless sky, but for Curtis, the sharp retort... more

Oct 25, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9477.jpe

On Rumors ,Books more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES