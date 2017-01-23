Take
You Can’t Take It with You in Elm Grove
Jan 23, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Enjoyably Wacky Family Comedy
Windfall Theatre, You Can’t Take It With You, Russ Bickerstaff, Carol Zippel, David Ferrie, Ericka Wade, Samantha Martinson, Village Church Arts more
Sep 27, 2016 2:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
You Can’t Take It With You Opens at Windfall This Coming Weekend
Two families meet in a dizzyingly comic play from 1936 as Windfall Theatre brings Kaufman and Hart’s You Can’t Take It With You to the intimate stage at Village Church Arts. The show, which features an impressive cast of local talent preced.. more
Sep 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Alabama is the only state in the union that still has a ban on the sale of sex toys. Nevertheless, a shop called Pleasures in Huntsville, Ala., recently expanded to a former bank building in order to use three drive-thru windows to sell dil... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wye Oak Vie For the 2009 Most Improved Band Award
Wye Oak introduced themselves promisingly with their 2008 debut If Children, a charming if occasionally overly timid disc plucked from the quaint apple orchard as another co-ed hush-pop duo from Baltimore, Beach House, but Wye Oak's upcoming album.. more
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee