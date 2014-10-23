RSS

Taking Alcatraz

field_report.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage8201.jpe

<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more

Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage8201.jpe

In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

