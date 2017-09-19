taking liberties
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
The 'Terrible Man Theory' of David Clarke
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Why Cutting Legal Immigration Hurts All American Workers
President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Police Protection Is for Everyone
Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more
Ron Johnson's Profile in Ugliness
One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more
Ending Wisconsin's Inexcusable Torture of Children
U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more
Sheriff Clarke's Disappearing, Big, Important, Government Job
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke finally admits that he is not leaving town for a job in the Department of Homeland Security. more
Our Constantly Lying Liar of a President
Donald Trump is a fundamentally dishonest individual who can be expected to tell the nation a steady stream of lies. more
The NRA Versus Gun Safety
A new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate any screening, licensing or training at all for anyone carrying and using concealed weapons in the state. Guns have never improved anyone on either end of them, and now even the NRA ha... more
Walker's Treacherous Trampoline to Nowhere
The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more
How Right-Wing Success Destroyed David Clarke
David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more
The Republican Lying Problem
The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more
Wisconsin's Most Shameful, Embarrassing Election
Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more
