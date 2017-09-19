RSS

taking liberties

hurricanirmaphotobydanchapmanjpg.jpg.jpe

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

trump.jpg.jpe

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

clarkebygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

trumptweetmitch.jpg.jpe

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

hateelvertbarnes.jpg.jpe

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

charlottesvillecreditrodneydunning.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

ronjohnsonbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

sessionsbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee activists fear local officials may be caving in to the anti-immigrant policies of Donald Trump and his racially tone-deaf U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sic local police on minority residents suspected of violating federal immig... more

Jul 11, 2017 4:12 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

ronjohnson.jpg.jpe

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

lincolnhills.jpg.jpe

U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

clarke.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke finally admits that he is not leaving town for a job in the Department of Homeland Security. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:02 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

trump-photo-by-andrea-hanks.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump is a fundamentally dishonest individual who can be expected to tell the nation a steady stream of lies. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:40 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

ceasefirepa-vigil-handgun.jpg.jpe

A new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate any screening, licensing or training at all for anyone carrying and using concealed weapons in the state. Guns have never improved anyone on either end of them, and now even the NRA ha... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more

May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

csheriffclarke-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

David Clarke was unfit as Milwaukee County Sheriff and is a terrible choice for the Department of Homeland Security. more

May 23, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

nasahqphoto_trump.jpg.jpe

The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more

May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters must reassess their priorities after the re-election of Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler, an openly unethical member of the equally unethical five-justice right-wing majority, who ran unopposed. The only way to reverse... more

May 9, 2017 3:41 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

