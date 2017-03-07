Taking Shakespeare
Taking on Shakespeare in Boulevard Theatre Production
Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sitting Next to the Coat Rack
It was suggested that I might want to sit somewhere else. They were folding chairs right next to the stage. Probably not very comfortable. These were a pair of chairs right next to a coat rack. No obstruction of the stage. No one else there. Just .. more
Mar 6, 2017 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Hey Philly, Digest This Cheese Stake
Dec. 26, 1960: Vince Lombardi has the Packers in Philadelphia for their first NFL championship game in 16 years. Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor and their pals dominate the Eagles statistically but trail, 17-13, in the final minutes. With no timeo... more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports