Talib Kweli
Talib Kweli on the Shady Inner Workings of the Radio
Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Talib Kweli Will Play his First Turner Hall Ballroom Show in July
17 year after releasing his breakthrough debut withMos Def as Black Star, Talib Kweli remains one most visible and active rappersof the conscious rap movement. As is usually the case, the Brooklyn rapper hassome new music in the pipeline for th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yo-Dot Carries the Torch
To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more
Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Black, Beautiful and Swedish
<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more
Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Talib Kweli @ The Rave
Thoughswagger and outsized charisma never go out of style, lyrical prowess seems tohave Gutter Rainbows ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 22, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Talib Kweli
Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli earned his status as underground hip-hop royalty early in his career through his work with two acclaimed projects: Black Star, his collaboration with Mos Def, and Reflection Eternal, his duo with DJ Hi-Tek. more
Apr 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seymour’s Burger Fest Has Sizzle
The hamburger is one of the most iconic foods in America’s culinary repertoire, and the city of Seymour, Wis., just 15 miles west of Green Bay, claims primacy of the revered ground beef sandwich. Every year on the first weekend of August th... more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Riverfront Pizzeria’s Good Times, Good Pizza
Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Free Decaffeinated Comedy
Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summerfest Leaks More Headliners
Summerfest is announcing stage headliners at a steady clip now. Here's the latest batch: June 25: Robin Trower June 26: Talib Kweli July 1: Asher Roth July 1: Sound Tribe Sector 9 July 2: Guster July 2: Shi.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Human Condition part two: A Road to Eternity
Masaki Kobayashi’s Human Condition trilogy, based in part on the director’s ow Human Condition ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CC named Baseball America Player of the Year
Full story here Sabathia Earns Player Of The Year Nod Brewers lefthander carried team to the playoffs Staff Report October 22, 2008 DURHAM, N.C.Lefthander C.C. Sabathia, who led the Milwaukee Br.. more
Oct 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
How Good Was Last Night's Nas/Talib Kweli Show?
I'll have a more thoughtful review of the show in next week's Shepherd, but I can't resist the opportunity to beam a little bit about last night's Nas/Talib Kweli show. I'm often jaded about local rap concerts—I'm always turned off by the inordina.. more
Sep 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nas
Given Nas’ inability to explain on his previous album exactly why hip-hop was dead, Nigger ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sept. 4-Sept. 10
Saturday, Sept. 6 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Terence Blanchard
That Terence Blanchard emerged as a young powerhouse trumpeter in the ’80s might hav Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talib Kweli
Hard-touring rapper Talib Kweli returns to Milwaukee for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Marqu Eardrum ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talib Kweli’s Beautiful Business Model
Jay-Zhad it easy. He faced few restrictions in his quest for money and stardom.Unapologe Eardrum ,Music Feature more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Genuflect
Singer Drew Simollardes and guitarist Greg Sullivan, formerly of the Masschusettes band R Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Download the Talib Kweli "Party Robot" Mixtape... If You Dare
I can't be certain for sure, but Party Robot, the debut mixtape from Talib Kweli's electro-dance side project Idle Warship, feels less like a mixtape than a scrapped album. The mixtape (album?) was quietly released (buried?) last month with little.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music