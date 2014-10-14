Talking Heads
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
David Byrne and St. Vincent @ Riverside Theater
In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more
Meklit & Quinn
On their self-titled debut album, singer-songwriter Meklit Hadero and vocalist-instrumentalist Quinn DeVeaux partner on an accomplished collection of originals and covers. The music melts through genre boundaries... more
Much to Love in 'Buildings on Fire'
The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more
Did Phish Narc Out Their Phans?
Headlines about Phish's reunion concerts this weekend in the Hamptons have been overshadowed in the last 24 hours by news about drug busts at the concert: Over $1.2 million in drugs were confiscated which is... a lot. There's an an.. more
David Byrne's Milwaukee Diary
Hulot & NAOTA
Electronic artists Hulot & NAOTA’s affinities for nostalgic, Amon Tobin jazz smoothness appear to make them strange bedfellows with openers D.A. and the Madpack’s circa-Manfred Mann guitar work and Talking Heads vocals. But all these electronic a... more
Van Morrison
VanMorrison's explorations into Americanacontinue on Keep It Simple, afollow-up Keep It Simple ,CD Reviews more
