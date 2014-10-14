RSS

It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM Around MKE

CJ Foeckler

In the five years since her debut full length, Marry Me, Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has built up quite a bit of traction. But even for an artist whose star was already on the rise, teaming up... more

Sep 17, 2012 3:57 PM Concert Reviews

On their self-titled debut album, singer-songwriter Meklit Hadero and vocalist-instrumentalist Quinn DeVeaux partner on an accomplished collection of originals and covers. The music melts through genre boundaries... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

Headlines about Phish's reunion concerts this weekend in the Hamptons have been overshadowed in the last 24 hours by news about drug busts at the concert: Over $1.2 million in drugs were confiscated which is... a lot. There's an an.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Electronic artists Hulot & NAOTA’s affinities for nostalgic, Amon Tobin jazz smoothness appear to make them strange bedfellows with openers D.A. and the Madpack’s circa-Manfred Mann guitar work and Talking Heads vocals. But all these electronic a... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

  VanMorrison's explorations into Americanacontinue on Keep It Simple, afollow-up Keep It Simple ,CD Reviews more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 3 Comments

