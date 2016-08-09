RSS

Tall Boys Improv

August brings to Milwaukee some ’90s hip-hop legends, a killer Detroit punk band and a Prince protégé. more

There’s a kind of desperation that bleeds out of almost any comedy. One doesn't have to be drenched in flop sweat to come across as being needy and anxious onstage in a comedic capacity. The very act of getting onstage with the express idea of.. more

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

