Talley'S Folly
Romantic Outdoor Intimacy
Emotionalintimacy can be very difficult to maintain in an outdoor theatre. The dramaticimmediacy can fizzle in the open air. Summerstage manages a respectable kind ofintimacy with its emotionally entrancing production of Talley’s Folly,which o.. more
Jul 29, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talley’s Folly At Summerstage
TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more
Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Monsters, Mayhem & Mac ’n Cheese’
As the mother of four,choreographer Dani Kuepper has learned to value the absurd as a bon Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W.Walnut St.: April 16, workshop at 6 p.m., show at 7 p. ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Random Thoughts About the Rep's Eurydice
Given the opportunity to do a review of a Rep show for online, I’ve decided to give my opinions a little more breathing room than I usually do. This will, undoubtedly be somewhat long and rambling, but what follows is an unbridled, unedited stream.. more
Nov 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Talley's Folly
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Meaningful Exchanges
TheChamber Theatre brings its usual finesse and careful adherence to the spirit of Folly ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Talley's Folly
Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talley's Folly
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments