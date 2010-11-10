Tam Nguyen
Celebrating the Word: Woodland Pattern Marks 30th Anniversary
Every day we are influenced by the words around us. From what we read to what we hear, words shape the way we interact with our environment. For 30 years, Woodland Pattern Book Center has been promoting the practice of lifelong reading and ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen A&E Feature
Local Filmmaker Plays in Trees
Local filmmaker Sean Kafer is having a good year. After traveling down the Mississippi River on a raft he made with friends last year to film his thesis, he’s been hard at work ever since—well, in the film world that is. His film Kids in Tr... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff
Body Language
For most people, gender identity is not a question. We have the parts that fit. But what d Whatever Suits You ,Off the Cuff more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff
Zen on Two wheels
It's 6:30 p.m. on a bone-chilling Monday night. I arrive at the Hi Hat Garage to meet up with Keegan Trester, acustom bike builder. T,Off the Cuff more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Shot Through the Heart
Red accents and dim lighting cloak this bungalow-styled tavern from the street. Candles on each table light the room in a soft glow and the Beatles' "All You Need Is Lov,A&E Feature more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen A&E Feature 1 Comments
Playing Against the Clock
Twenty-nine seconds had passed on the metallic timer at the edge of the chessboard. After the swift, melodic taps of fingers on the timer, the clank of the king hitting the board is the only sound ,A&E Feature more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen A&E Feature 6 Comments