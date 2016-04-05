Tamara Grigsby
Remembering Tamara Grigsby
Wisconsin lost a rare gem and true public servant when former state Rep. Tamara Grigsby died in March. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Politics of Race
Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Milwaukee Comedy Fest Day Three
The Milwaukee Comedy Fest opened its third day with its annual Teen Comedy Show. As teen stand-up Adam Crivello was unable to make it, the show consisted entirely of improv. With news having just hit of the brutal tragedy in Oak Creek, I really.. more
Aug 6, 2012 12:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
State Sued for Not Enrolling BadgerCare Participants
Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker's Budget Deficit Enables Deep BadgerCare Cuts
Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?
Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Response from DCF on Child Care License Revocations
It’s too bad that the Department of Children and Families didn’t respond to my questions before press time. I would have loved to have included their perspective in my article on the injunctions filed to halt child care license revocations based o.. more
Mar 11, 2010 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Get a Clue, Doyle. And Stay Klassy, Barrett
Jan 29, 2010 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Barrett’s MPS Compromise: Yes, It Is Window Dressing
Jan 14, 2010 6:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will an MPS Takeover Be Rushed Through the Legislature?
Jan 13, 2010 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Expresso
Issue of the Week City of Milwaukee-Operated Schools vs.Milwaukee Public Schools Eve ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Where’s the Manager?
InNovember, Joseph Goetz, 48, was charged with trying to rob theSusquehanna Bank in Spri %uFFFD 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
2008: The Year in Milwaukee Music
Though it hasn't put the city on the national radar, there has been a crucial sea change h Mo Profit, Mo Progress ,Music Feature more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments
Get Down
A world-renowned music guru, thanks in part to the recent documentary Super Noble Brothers Super Noble Brothers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Danny Elfman has been the greatest film composer since Bernard Herrmann, not only for the Pee-wee's Big ,CD Reviews more
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Women
Time to shop for the ladies on your list, start with some of these ideas. A donation to a charity in her name Apple iPod Touch 8 GB Movado Women's Amorosa Wtch KitchenAid Professional 600 Series,Holiday Gift Guide-w more
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
The Trusty Knife
One of the many young, noise-making Riverwest bands with high spirits and bloated line-ups, The Trusty Knife introduced themselves with an excellent 2007 split with their friends in the The Candliers, and t,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Journal Sentinel Distortions on the MPS Takeover
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose