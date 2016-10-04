Tamara Lane
Modern Impressions, Ancient Dances
The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tamara Lane Dance
Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party
The Whiskey Bar is hosting a Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 from 5pm until 8pm. The first 50 people through the door will receive a gift bag. There will be live music by Zach Wade and complimentary gourmet appetiz... more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hoover: A Life (New American Library), by Glen Jeansonne
Few presidents were as reviled as Herbert Hoover, unfairly blamed for the Great Depression and stuck with a reputation as cold, stodgy and out of touch. In Hoover: A Life, UW-Milwaukee history professor Glen Jeansonne sets out to rescue Hoo... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:12 PM Tamara Lane Books
