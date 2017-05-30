Tame Impala
Travis Shaw on Rihanna and the Art of the Perfect At-Bat Song
The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more
May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: May 14-20
Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more
May 12, 2015 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tame Impala @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It probably goes without saying that psychedelic rock is a fairly loose genre. Beyond a certain set of conventions, like repetition, unconventional song structures and time signatures and general tr,Concert Reviews more
Mar 4, 2013 10:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Tame Impala’s Elusive Psych-Pop Experiment
If there’s a bellwether to determining a buzz band’s future, it lies in the sophomore record. Poor responses to follow-up albums have sunk many promising careers (look at Clap Your Hands Say Yeah or Tapes ’n Tapes) more
Feb 25, 2013 4:33 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Malaise, Attack Dogs and a Spring Concert Preview
On this week's wide-ranging episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider a recent Journal Sentinel editorial that contended "to.. more
Jan 31, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
