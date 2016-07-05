Taming Of The Shrew
Shakespeare’s Comedies: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press), by Bart van Es
William Shakespeare hasn’t stood still through the centuries. As Bart van Es points out in this engaging essay, his texts are rich enough to bare many sorts of stagings and settings. Prior to Shakespeare, plays were populated by types. He f... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Taming of the Shrew in the ’50s
What with how profound a pop cultural impact it had, it’s kind of weird to think that The Honeymooners only ran for only a few years. The roughly 40 episodes of the series made quite an impression on syndication in the decades after the show’s .. more
Jun 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Taming of the Shrew in Lapham Peak
This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming.. more
Jun 22, 2011 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT's Fiery 'Taming of the Shrew'
Spring Green's American Players Theatre is the dramatic house that William Shakespeare built, but only two of the Bard of Avon's works grace this year's eight-play schedule. The first, The Taming of the Shrew, opened with enough fire to war... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Neil Young w/ Bert Jansch @ The Riverside Theater
The name of the tour provided a good clue. Anyone looking for a run-through of greatest hits at Neil Young’s “Twisted Road Tour” solo concert Friday at the Riverside Theater was bound to be disappointed. Yet fans who have followed Young& more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Concert Reviews
Phish @ Alpine Valley June 20-21, 2009
Fresh off the heels of their first Bonnaroo performance, and still rolling on the steam from their Fenway Park debut, the unrivaled kings of the jam scene brought the first leg of their summer tour to a dramatic close with two nights of spe... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Concert Reviews 1 Comments
House of Wax 3D
Vincent Price was one of the greatest horror actors of all time, yet he made very few genuinely great films. House of Wax is among his finest hours, a campy 1953 genre exercise that is grounded by a surprisingly sympathetic performance from... more
Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bluegrass Jam Session
St. Francis hasn’t traditionally been known for its music scene, but since last year, FIXX Coffee House on 3558 E. Sivyer Ave. has quietly been hosting one of the most popular bluegrass open mics in southeastern Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Ja... more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee