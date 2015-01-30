Tammi Sauer
A Cuddly Mostly Monsterly at Sunset
Tammi Sauer’s recent hit children’s book Mostly Monsterly is a fun, little fish-out-of-water premise. Bernadette doesn’t want to be like the rest of the monsters. She likes to pick flowers and pet kittens. Not exactly monsterly...but mostly monste.. more
Jan 30, 2015 10:40 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MSO Classical Season Concludes on High Note
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical season ended magnificently with the high-minded idealism of Mahler’s Symphony No. 3. On Sunday afternoon, at the conclusion of this 95-minute profound statement of nature and love, I was slayed, li... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music