Tammy Baldwin

joearpaiobygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

news2_greatlakes.jpg.jpe

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

snap-on-photo-of-the-day.jpg.jpe

Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

weareallimmigrants.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

news1_rally.jpg.jpe

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

newsabele.jpg.jpe

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

issuewisconsinsupremecourt.jpg.jpe

Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM News Features 2 Comments

senatortammybaldwin_photocreditmaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 10 Comments

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses a recent incident in which conservative entertainment media went after an LGBT personality—a UW-Milwaukee program director who created an awareness campaign about “micro-aggressive” vocabulary, then posted on Twi... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:41 PM Hear Me Out

walker.jpg.jpe

Jul 16, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

picture+049.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trumpeting new figures that show that 81,731 Wisconsinites living in poverty now “have access” to BadgerCare, the state’s version of Medicaid. But, much like Walker’s claims about his record on job creatio... more

May 28, 2014 6:15 PM Expresso 8 Comments

violence-against-women-act-vawa-rally.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more

Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM News Features

cover.jpg.jpe

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

r-scott-walker-emails-large570.jpg.jpe

On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more

Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

news1.jpg.jpe

Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM News Features

money.jpg.jpe

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

Supporters of U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Baldwingathered at her Milwaukee campaign headquarters to have a chat about the recordof her Republican rival, Tommy Thompson.The panelists—state Rep. Sandy Pasch, state Rep.JoCasta Zamarripa and MPS .. more

Oct 31, 2012 10:06 PM Daily Dose

gty_tommy_thompson_ll_121015_wblog.jpg.jpe

Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more

Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Expresso

