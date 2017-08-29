Tammy Baldwin
It's Time to Mobilize Milwaukee's LGBTQs
Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more
Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
Trump's Biggest Lie about Jobs
Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Issues
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Mind Your Language
Paul Masterson discusses a recent incident in which conservative entertainment media went after an LGBT personality—a UW-Milwaukee program director who created an awareness campaign about “micro-aggressive” vocabulary, then posted on Twi... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:41 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Scott Walker’s Health Care Reform Created a Coverage Gap
Jul 16, 2014 7:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s BadgerCare Math Doesn’t Add Up
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is trumpeting new figures that show that 81,731 Wisconsinites living in poverty now “have access” to BadgerCare, the state’s version of Medicaid. But, much like Walker’s claims about his record on job creatio... more
May 28, 2014 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Violence Against Women Act On the Brink
Earlier this year, the unthinkable happened.For the first time in almost two decades, the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to expire. more
Feb 5, 2013 11:43 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The $6 Billion Question: Did Corporations Buy Our Democracy?
Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more
Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Progressive Women Aren’t Buying What Tommy Is Selling
Supporters of U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Baldwingathered at her Milwaukee campaign headquarters to have a chat about the recordof her Republican rival, Tommy Thompson.The panelists—state Rep. Sandy Pasch, state Rep.JoCasta Zamarripa and MPS .. more
Oct 31, 2012 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Tommy’s Desperate
Desperate people do desperate things.That’s why former Gov. Tommy Thompson has taken so many cheap and untruthful shots at his rival for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tammy Baldwin. more
Oct 31, 2012 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso