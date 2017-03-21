In Tandem
The Tandem Offers Classic, Uncomplicated Food and Tried-and-True Cocktails
The Tandem is a cozy and casual spot with some damn fine cocktails and a menu that has something for everyone. Their cocktail list is short and sweet, and the food menu is easy breezy: refined takes on classic, uncomplicated dishes. Visit o... more
Mar 21, 2017 3:56 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more
Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
All Milwaukee's a Stage
It’s a familiartrope, the comparison of life with a theatrical production. Working our waychronologically backwards, we find the image in Walt Whitman’s spectacular odeto existence “O Me! O Life! more
Jun 9, 2015 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cafe Bavaria in Wauwatosa is Now Open
This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the tradi.. more
Feb 13, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: The fun first anniversary celebration of Riverwest Radio at the Polish Falcon Hall included music by Paul Cebar and Mike Fredrickson and delicious potluck, highlighted by a home-baked cake by the organization’s more
Mar 19, 2013 11:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Premieres ‘The Nightmare Room’
One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle’s story featuring that setup into a contemporary play... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:54 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Excels in In Tandem's 'The Chosen'
In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Wu-Tang Clan’s All-Media Ambitions
Wu-Tang Clan always wanted to take over the world. From the very beginning, the New York rap crew loaded their collective persona with a lot of tribal rhetoric and continually reiterated the idea of building an empire for themselves and not... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Wisconsin Shares Day Care Providers Sound Off
Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Reggie Bicha had been touted as the headliner at the July 24 Community Brainstorming meeting devoted to the problems in the Wisconsin Shares day care program.But Bicha didn’t show up to he... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Picking At The Apple Tree
In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a production of The Apple Treea mid-to-late-‘60’s Sheldon Harnick/Jerry Bock musical triptych dedicated to the idea that one should be careful what one wishes for. Georgina McKee and Luke Leonhardt play m.. more
May 3, 2010 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasantly Stuck
In Tandem Theatre continues its season with a production of Neil Haven’s Stuck. The show opened this past weekend. I’d seen the show before when it’s inaugural UW-Whitewater production came to the In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre in August of ’08.. more
Mar 2, 2010 12:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem Lets Loose With Humorous ‘Stuck’
When a script has the distinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, you know it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, an agoraphobic elevator operator ... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Single Performance Of A Soldier's Tale
Over the course of the past few months, there have been a number of single-performance productions making it to local stages on Sundays. The latest is a really interesting collaboration between the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra and In Tandem The.. more
Jan 29, 2010 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Comedy In The Orgy Scene: A Talk With In Tandem's Romantic Fools pt.1
Tonight, In Tandem Theatre opens the final program of its ‘08/’09 season as it presents Romantic Fools--Rich Orloff’s series of romantic shorts. It's a light comedy looking at romance from a number of different angles. Ryan Schabach (who recent.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
April's End: The Week Ahead
My busiest month ever covering theatre ends this week with three shows opening and another two one-weekend-only theatre events. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on:STATIONS OF THE CROSS The Boulevard Theatre’s premiere of Beth Monhollen’s c.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater