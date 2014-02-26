Tantus
Help! My Lube Is Burning Me
Why can't I find a lubricant that is paraben- and glycerin-free, as well as aloe? They are burning and irritate me.I get lots of questions about lubricant. It's supposed to make sex more pleasurable, yet it can also cause so many problems—b...
Feb 26, 2014 2:21 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Choosing the Right Lube for Anal Plugs
You'd mentioned in your "Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear" article of July 2010 that one aspect to be careful of was the tendency for lubricants, especially water-based, to be bodily absorbed and leave one stuck in a dry si...
Nov 7, 2013 2:45 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
What’s In A Label? “Phthalate-Free
Recently, I wrote about toxic sex toys and a new non-profit, Dildology, whose mission is to independently lab-test different toys to see what they actually contain. This week, Dildology released the results of one of their first
Jul 11, 2013 10:32 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
How Can I Get My Wife Interested in Strap-On Play?
My wife and I have been married for five years and we have been together for ten. Ever since marriage, our sex life dropped to an unhealthy level of about one time per month on average. A couple of weeks ago
May 30, 2013 2:15 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
Anal Stimulation During Solo Play
What is the best position for anal masturbation when you are by yourself? As with last month's reader question about face-to-face anal sex, there's no one "best" position for solo anal play. Everyone's body and physical abiliti
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments