Tapas
Inspired Dining at Delafield’s I.d.
I.d. is located in the beautiful Delafield Hotel. The restaurant has an artsy SoHo feel and Chef Jonna Froelich, who was the executive chef at the former occupant of the space, Andrew’s, brings a creative spin to the food and plating. The m... more
Nov 29, 2016 1:29 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Tapas in the Third Ward
Kasana is many things—a collective kitchen and caterer, a gallery, an event space and, most notably, a restaurant and bar. Owned by Chef Ana Docta, this Third Ward bistro is elegantly sophisticated and could be considered a place of great i... more
Aug 13, 2014 6:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Casually Elegant Spanish Dining
Stepping into Olde Madrid in Downtown Racine on a busy Saturday evening, you’re met by a hospitable staff and some enticing aromas. The dining room seats just 60, but it features a bar where you can sample the eclectic wine list while await... more
Jun 18, 2014 6:23 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek Dining Out
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar and Restaurant Will Open in Bay View Next Year
Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more
Nov 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
La Merenda
Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more
Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Authentically Spanish (and Moroccan)
There are many restaurants that offer small plates but one local restaurant offers carefully prepared proper Spanish tapas. This is the charming España Tapas House more
Jun 18, 2013 10:35 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Adventures in Small Plate Dining
Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Clutch Takes Tapas to Next Gear
Tapas, anyone? Over the past year, the biggest trend among local restaurants is tapas—not necessarily the Spanish classics, but instead an international spectrum of small plates. The latest entrant into this field is Clutch, which opened re... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
España Tapas House's True Spanish Food
Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Idiot’s Guide to Tapas
Wecould learn a lot from Spain. As it is, our culture in America issagging under the con The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Tapas ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Third Ward Swig
Dining Out
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview