I.d. is located in the beautiful Delafield Hotel. The restaurant has an artsy SoHo feel and Chef Jonna Froelich, who was the executive chef at the former occupant of the space, Andrew’s, brings a creative spin to the food and plating. The m... more

Nov 29, 2016 1:29 PM Dining Out

Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

Kasana is many things—a collective kitchen and caterer, a gallery, an event space and, most notably, a restaurant and bar. Owned by Chef Ana Docta, this Third Ward bistro is elegantly sophisticated and could be considered a place of great i... more

Aug 13, 2014 6:26 PM Dining Preview

Stepping into Olde Madrid in Downtown Racine on a busy Saturday evening, you’re met by a hospitable staff and some enticing aromas. The dining room seats just 60, but it features a bar where you can sample the eclectic wine list while await... more

Jun 18, 2014 6:23 PM Dining Out

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Dining Preview

Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more

Nov 5, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more

Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Dining Preview

There are many restaurants that offer small plates but one local restaurant offers carefully prepared proper Spanish tapas. This is the charming España Tapas House more

Jun 18, 2013 10:35 PM Dining Preview

Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Dining Preview

Tapas, anyone? Over the past year, the biggest trend among local restaurants is tapas—not necessarily the Spanish classics, but instead an international spectrum of small plates. The latest entrant into this field is Clutch, which opened re... more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Many restaurants serve a version of tapas, the small-plate concept that originated in Spain, but most wander far away from tapas' roots in the Iberian Peninsula. Don Quijote was true to form, but it closed a few years ago... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When tragedy strikes away from home, it can be difficult enough waiting for the mobile phone call from a loved one to find out they’re okay—the facebook update or whatever it is that lets you know that the person you care about managed to escape.. more

Sep 8, 2011 3:26 PM Theater

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show hosts a wine festival fundraiser tonight at Bay View’s Marian Center, sharing the proceeds with the canine-rescue group Wisconsin Adopt-A-Golden Retriever. The dress is casual, and the $25 admission includes w... more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Wecould learn a lot from Spain. As it is, our culture in America issagging under the con The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Tapas ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Hungary, 1913: Dr. Josef Brenner is a famous novelist whose day job in psychiatry has drained his creativity, leaving him incapable of forming a story. But his patient, Gizella, can’t stop writing, covering sheets of paper and the walls of her ce.. more

Nov 29, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

