Tapebenders
Stream The Rashita Joneses' Ripping New EP, "Bang Bang! Lasagna!"
Milwaukee's Rashita Joneses specialize in grungy, psychedelic garage-punk delivered with just the right amount of scuzziness—which is to say, a lot of scuzziness. It was only this March that the trio delivered their first EP, but since breaking th.. more
Nov 20, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tapebenders Heat Up with New Album
Tapebenders drew on their backgrounds as recording engineers for their latest album, Set Your Life on Fire. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:44 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Walter Trout
In press materials accompanying his latest album, Common Ground, singer/guitarist Walter Trout claims that “I’ve almost created my own genre.” While a comment like that smacks of narcissism, it’s also tough to argue. Over the cours more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews