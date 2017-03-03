Taqueria Buenavista
The Best Restaurants in West Allis
There's a huge diversity of cuisines available and you can be assured that everywhere you go is about as unpretentious and relaxed as it gets. more
Mar 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
5 Great Milwaukee Tamale Destinations
Nothing can replace lovingly prepared, homemade Christmas tamales. But these five spots come close. more
Dec 18, 2015 10:00 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Lingering at Buena Vista
A cozy little building across from Jackson Park has housed a string of restaurants over the years, but Buena Vista Restaurant and Bar has staying power. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:10 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Tasty Mexican Street Food from Milwaukee’s Taqueria Trucks
Those who happen upon Taqueria Buenavista during their daytime commute should consider making a pit stop at this popular, South Side taqueria truck. Parked near 3118 S. Chase Ave., Taqueria Buenavista serves tacos ($1.50), burritos ($5), to... more
Jul 14, 2014 6:08 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview