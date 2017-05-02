RSS

Taqueria El Cabrito

diningout_rivieramaya.jpg.jpe

Mexican cuisine has become just as ubiquitous as beer and brats in Milwaukee. The Latino community on the South Side is at the heart of the Mexican dining scene, but restaurants serving up Mexican and Mexican-inspired food are dotted all ov... more

May 2, 2017 2:20 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_goat.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has many restaurants serving goat more

Jul 7, 2015 10:30 PM Eat/Drink

plantains.jpg.jpe

A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more

Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Dining Preview

Two University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee art professors collaborate in dual exhibitions this April and May, sharing space at the Historic Third Ward’s Elaine Erickson’s Gallery and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel St.. more

May 3, 2010 3:59 PM Visual Arts

blogimage5166.jpe

You maybe familiar with the name “El Cabrito,” as two vans bearing thatsignature serve lunch tacos in Milwau,Dining Out more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES