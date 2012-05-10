Tara Donovan
The Sum of Simple Parts Equals Tara Donovan's Sublime Process
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
May 10, 2012 12:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Tara Donovan's Different Kind of Beauty at MAM
Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery
Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Barrettes
Melodica, cello, French horn, electrified ukulele and mandolin in a rock band, and it’s not prog? Believe it: The Barrettes put a punk sheen on all those elements, adding some of the fiercest chick-rock vocals Milwaukee has produced in some... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews