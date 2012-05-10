RSS

Tara Donovan

May 10, 2012 12:29 AM Visual Arts

Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Melodica, cello, French horn, electrified ukulele and mandolin in a rock band, and it’s not prog? Believe it: The Barrettes put a punk sheen on all those elements, adding some of the fiercest chick-rock vocals Milwaukee has produced in some... more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

