Target
Gerald Walker Prepares For His Debut Album, "Target"
When we last heard from Gerald Walker he was in a testy mood. On his last mixtape, Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, the Milwaukee rap fumed about the endless delays and hurdles postponing his debut album, Target . That was nearly a year and a half ago.. more
Jun 10, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear Milwaukee Rapper Gerald Walker Blow Off Some Steam on His New Mixtape
Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i.. more
Feb 24, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wounded and Pregnant, an Aurora Family Without Health Coverage
In the wake of yet another well-armed madman killing and maiming innocent Americans, we are again rediscovering... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 14 Comments
Neil Young w/ Bert Jansch
Few songwriters have a richer legacy than Neil Young. After springing to countercultural superstardom with the folk-rock groups Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Young launched an enormously successful solo more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Message Shines in Acacia Theatre’s ‘Secret Garden’
The Secret Garden has been a beloved classic ever since it debuted as a serial in a magazine a century ago. Frances Hodgson Burnett’s tale of Mary, an unhappy British girl sent to live with her reclusive, widower uncle after her parents die... more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Harley Davidson Gets it Right
This week Harley Davidson announced the headliners of its Harley Owners Group concert for the company’s 105th anniversary: Aerosmith and Kid Rock. You could almost hear a collective sigh of relief. Of course, Milwaukee residents and biker.. more
Jan 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Corporate Taxes a Target, Again
The state Department ofRevenue just reportedthat while individualspaid more income tax Greetings! ,Expresso more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso 5 Comments