Tarik Moody
The Diaspora Arkestra Presents a Wide-Spanning Tribute to Black American Music
Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Musicians Went Big—Really Big—For "Wonder Uncovered"
Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more
Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Veterans Light Up the Arts at War Memorial Center
A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Strange Fruit Music Festival Looks to Build Bridges
Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more
Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Rhythm Lab MicroFest @ Radio Milwaukee Studios
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more
Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin Will Headline Rhythm Lab's Micro-Fest
Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts “Rhythm Lab Radio,” a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody. Th.. more
May 11, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
RadioMilwaukee's SoundBites Fundraiser Paired Exquisite Food with Tasteful Music
It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more
Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye @ Pitman Theatre
With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye and Milwaukee vs. SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more
Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unlooped Examines Marvin Gaye's "Here My Dear"
It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more
Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kiings Remix Milwaukee
Tarik Moody doesn’t have much regard for genre boundaries. As a DJ for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Moody spins a little bit of everything, and as a principal behind the concert series Unlooped, he delights in having local indie-rock more
Feb 26, 2013 9:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Enter the title...
Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Search for the Perfect Tomato’ at Boswell Book Co.
Tomatoes, those sweet, succulent fruits that are often (alas, incorrectly) referred to as "vegetables" in grocery stores and cookbooks, have grown to become America’s most popular garden annuals. In the new book Ripe: The Search for the Pe more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Duet for One
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond
In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 23 - July 29
%uFFFD Thursday, July 23 GZA/Genius @ Apartment 720, 9 p.m. Debatesover the best solo Wu-Tang Cl,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee