Tarik Moody says Washington Park’s epic upcoming tribute to black music could be one of the building blocks for something even bigger. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:51 PM Local Music

Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more

Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Visual Arts

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Beyond spotlighting Milwaukee music, the Strange Fruit music festival looks to stoke conversation and create true community. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Local Music

Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more

Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Concert Reviews

Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts “Rhythm Lab Radio,” a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody. Th.. more

May 11, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

It’s not exactly news that sound shapes the way we perceivefood. Restaurant owners have long understood that ambiance, including acoustics,can have nearly as much impact on the dining experience as food itself. Mostly theeffect was thought to b.. more

Apr 4, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more

Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more

Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

Tarik Moody doesn’t have much regard for genre boundaries. As a DJ for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Moody spins a little bit of everything, and as a principal behind the concert series Unlooped, he delights in having local indie-rock more

Feb 26, 2013 9:13 PM Local Music

Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Around MKE

Tomatoes, those sweet, succulent fruits that are often (alas, incorrectly) referred to as "vegetables" in grocery stores and cookbooks, have grown to become America’s most popular garden annuals. In the new book Ripe: The Search for the Pe more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin celebrates its 50th anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 44th year. It’s the state’s largest, with more than a hundred units, including Irish-themed floats and regional pipe more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

%uFFFD Thursday, July 23 GZA/Genius @ Apartment 720, 9 p.m. Debatesover the best solo Wu-Tang Cl,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

