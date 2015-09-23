Tartuffe
Moliere’s Classic Comedy in a Cozy Space
Off the Wall Theatre’s Tartuffe brings impressive talents Randall Anderson and David Flores together in a brilliant, old satire. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:01 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Molière, Flores, Anderson: A Promising Tartuffe
Sep 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
