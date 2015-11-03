RSS

Photo by Tim Fuller Flickr CC

In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can't impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels.

Nov 3, 2015 8:54 PM News Features 5 Comments

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi...

May 26, 2015 8:57 PM News Features 6 Comments

We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin

Oct 8, 2014 1:35 AM News Features 15 Comments

