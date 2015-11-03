Tasc
Good News for Wisconsin’s Solar Industry
In a carefully watched case with national implications for the solar power industry, a Dane County district judge ordered Friday that We Energies can’t impose an extra tax on its residential customers who own rooftop solar panels. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more
May 26, 2015 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
We Energies-Funded Study Says Solar Actually Helps—Not Harms—Ratepayers
We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin more
Oct 8, 2014 1:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments