Taste Of Italy
Taste of Italy at the ICC
The 20thannual Italian Community Center Taste of Italy will be held Sunday, April 19.The event allows attendees to sample over 40 types of Italian food andbeverages and serves as the main fundraiser for the non-profit ICC. The eventwill run fr.. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Eat Like an Italian for an Afternoon
Looking for a fun event to attend to ward off the lingering chilly weather? Then stop by the Italian Community Center on Sunday, April 6, for its 19th Annual “A Taste of Italy” fundraiser. With the purchase of food and beverage tickets more
Apr 3, 2014 5:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Miller Park's Menu Goes High End
Two words are almost guaranteed to make Miller Park Executive Chef John DiMartini cringe: fast food. Since taking over the park’s kitchens, he’s pushed back against the perception that stadium food has to be junk food by more
Apr 3, 2014 5:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Solomon Juneau, Milwaukee’s Founding Father
Solomon Juneau, Milwaukee’s first mayor, scores pretty high as far as founding fathers go. Born in 1793 in Repentigny, Quebec Province, Canada, a small farming community near Montreal, Juneau signed up as a voyageur at the age of 15 or 16. ... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE