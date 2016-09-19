Taste Of The Wards
Skylight’s Taste of the Wards Celebrates Four Years
Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more
Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Selena Milewski Around MKE
The Flavor of Milwaukee
Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more
Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Fast-forwarding Through the Rivals
Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports