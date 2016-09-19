RSS

Taste Of The Wards

skylighttasteward.jpg.jpe

Now in its fourth year, Skylight MusicTheatre’s Taste of the Ward sampling event offered a strong showing lastThursday. Fourteen local restaurants, craft brewers and distillers cametogether in the Broadway Theatre Center’s elegant second.. more

Sep 19, 2016 2:29 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more

Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Dear Ruthie

blogimage13132.jpe

Another football weekend, another pair of victories for the state to savor. The Badgers marched up and down Ann Arbor, 48-28, and moved one win away from the Rose Bowl. Then the Packers settled things for good with Brett Favre, racing to a ... more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES