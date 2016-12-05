Tattoo
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
Inking Teenage Homer with Scott LaShay
The first tattooScott LaShay of Akara Arts everetched into flesh was the logo of the punk band Crass. Years later, he investeda few dozen hours of craft and focus into replicating a Vincent Van Gogh paintingon someone’s back. I ask him about.. more
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Best Line You Wish You Could Take Back About the Brewers’ Corey Hart:
“Hey, somebody tell Corey that for a guy from Kentucky .300 might be a respectable IQ, but it sucks as an on-base percentage.” more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010