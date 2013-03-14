Tavern
Life Over the Tavern
Set in 1950s Buffalo, Over the Tavern is rooted in acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s childhood experiences. Rudy, the 12-year-old protagonist, butts heads with the dogmatic Sister Clarissa as she tries to subdue his more
Mar 14, 2013 2:06 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Baby Boomer Comedy
Tom Dudzick's domestic comedy Over the Tavern is one of those period pieces that feels a bit chronologically ambiguous. It's been produced so many times since it first appeared in the mid-1990s that it scarcely more
Mar 6, 2013 4:09 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Short Orders (Dino's Taverna)
ChrisSpheeris’ musical journey began in Milwaukee’s singer-songwriter scenein the ’70s and evolved in the ’80s into new ag,Dining Out more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreak: Bad Times, Hot Jams
Kanye West's rush-released 808s & Heartbreak arrives the same week as another event album, Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy, and though the two discs have little in common, their appeal is largely the same—both have curious fans wondering, "how co.. more
Nov 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Extra Golden
Compared to the typical music scenes, Nairobi, Kenya stands out as a curiously unique sta Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Parochial Humor
Over The Tavern, ,Theater more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater