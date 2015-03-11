RSS

Tawnie Thompson

curtains_hamlet.jpg.jpe

Bard & Bourbon

People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

curtains_bardandbourbon_drunkenhamlet.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Bard & Bourbon

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more

Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Theater

fivewomen.jpg.jpe

Currently playing at Theatre Unchained is Alan Ball’s comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Set during a Tennessee wedding reception, it tells the story of five bridesmaids getting to know each other as they duck in and out of a bedroo... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:21 PM Theater

blogimage11340.jpe

For people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, venturing outside of the home can be a challenge. Tricia Blasko, curator of education at the Racine Art Museum (RAM), hopes to ease some of those challenges by spearheading a new program for peop... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11205.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

